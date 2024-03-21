Biden-Harris Administration allocates $110 million for airport safety and efficiency improvements across the U.S.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the Biden-Harris Administration has announced the allocation of $110 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to enhance safety and expand capacity at 71 airports nationwide.

The grants, part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, aim to modernise airport infrastructure, improve airfield safety, and generate employment opportunities. These grants support various projects such as taxiway improvements, aircraft rescue and firefighting facilities, and snow removal equipment acquisitions.

Notable allocations include $43 million for taxiway construction at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina and $8.6 million for aircraft rescue and firefighting building reconstruction at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The funding is part of the Airport Infrastructure Grant programme, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has committed $15 billion over five years to support airport infrastructure enhancements.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s infrastructure investments aim to revitalise America’s transportation networks and promote economic growth.