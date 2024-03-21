Air Serbia partners with The New Terminal One at New York JFK for enhanced passenger experience

In a joint announcement, Air Serbia and The New Terminal One at New York’s JFK International Airport have revealed a strategic partnership that will see Air Serbia operating from the upcoming terminal slated to open in 2026.

The collaboration underscores Air Serbia’s commitment to providing exceptional service to its passengers travelling between Belgrade and New York. With The New Terminal One aiming to become JFK’s terminal of choice for global airlines, Air Serbia joins a growing portfolio of carriers committed to offering nonstop service at the state-of-the-art facility.

The partnership reflects both entities’ dedication to customer satisfaction and will provide travellers with cutting-edge technology, streamlined processes, and enhanced amenities. As part of The New Terminal One’s ambitious plans to be among the top 5 Skytrax terminals globally, it will offer world-class retail and dining experiences while maintaining a strong sense of New York’s identity. The terminal’s first phase, scheduled for completion in June 2026, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of JFK into a premier international gateway.