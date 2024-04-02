House GOP introduces Bill to rename Dulles Airport after Trump sparks controversy

House GOP lawmakers have stirred controversy by introducing a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after former President Donald Trump. Led by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, the legislation proposes to designate the airport as the “Donald J. Trump International Airport

In a statement, Reschenthaler hailed Trump’s leadership, citing values of freedom, prosperity, and strength under his presidency. However, the move has been met with sharp criticism from Democrats. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia labeled the idea as “ridiculous,” emphasizing the need for Congress to focus on pressing matters such as reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration and passing foreign aid.

Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia highlighted Trump’s controversial policies, particularly the Muslim ban, and criticized the attempt to rename the airport as a gesture of loyalty to the former president. Similarly, former Rep. Denver Riggleman dismissed the bill as an attempt to curry favor with Trump, rather than a genuine proposal.

The airport, which opened in 1962, currently bears the name of John Foster Dulles, who served as secretary of state under President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The proposed renaming has sparked debate over historical significance and partisan politics, reflecting the ongoing division within the political landscape.

