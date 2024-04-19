Chile announces new commercial airport in Valparaíso region, set to open in 2027

President Gabriel Boric and Minister of Public Works Jessica López unveiled plans for a new commercial airport in Chile’s Valparaíso Region, slated to begin operations in 2027. The project will repurpose the current Viña del Mar de Concón airfield, with a projected capacity to serve 900,000 passengers annually for both national and international flights.

The investment, totalling approximately 80 billion pesos, will be executed in three phases, culminating in the completion of a 4,182 m2 passenger terminal by 2026. The terminal will feature 195 vehicle parking spaces and 6 aircraft positions, with a focus on enhancing connectivity within Chile and with Argentina.

The new airport marks Chile’s first airport development in 12 years, following the inauguration of Mocopulli Airport in November 2012.