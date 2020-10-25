New Berlin Brandenburg airport (BER) about to open: timetable and information

That afternoon, at Terminal 1 of Berlin Brandenburg Airport, special flights from easyJet and Lufthansa are set to land parallel to one another. In the evening, regular flight operations will commence and the evening easyJet arrivals will no longer land at Tegel, but rather at Berlin Brandenburg Airport. From there, Terminal 1 will be set in operation and it will open at 8 p.m. according to the flight schedule. The observation deck will not be accessible on this day. Departures from T1 still won’t be taking place on 31 October 2020.

From 31 October, BER will be easily accessible via public transport, including via long-distance and regional trains, S-Bahn connections, as well as coach and bus routes. With the connection of T1, long-distance and regional trains will no longer stop at Terminal 5, the former Schönefeld Airport. Even occasional bus routes from the surrounding area will only travel to Terminal 1, and not Terminal 5. The S-Bahn lines will stop at BER Terminal 5 Station. Those travelling to BER via public transport can find current information regarding departures and arrivals at the website orientation.berlin-airport.de or from the VBB.