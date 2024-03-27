Summer flight schedule at Berlin: More routes within Europe, to the Middle East, North Africa, the USA and Asia

Berlin Brandenburg Airport’s summer flight schedule, effective from March 31 to October 27, 2024, features 148 destinations served by 68 airlines.

Popular destinations include Turkey, Spain, France, and the UK, with long-haul flights to New York, Beijing, Singapore, and Doha. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will be added in September. Majorca, Antalya, and European cities like Amsterdam, Vienna, and Zurich remain top destinations.

Airlines such as Ryanair, Eurowings, and easyJet are expanding services, introducing new routes and increasing frequencies. Notable additions include Norse Atlantic Airways’ flights to New York, and flynas’ service to Jeddah. Ryanair is increasing flights by 15%, while Eurowings and easyJet are adding 8% and 7% more seats, respectively. Other airlines like Aegean Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, Croatia Airlines, Iberia Express, LOT Polish Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, SunExpress, Wizz Air, and Vueling are also expanding their services from Berlin.