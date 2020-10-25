Trigana Air Boeing 737 freighter makes hard landing at Wamena Airport, Indonesia (2016)

On 13 September 2016, a Trigana Air Boeing 737-300 freighter (registered PK-YSY) was operating domestic flight IL-7321 from Sentani Airport, Jayapura to Wamena Airport, Indonesia. During a hard landing on runway 15 at Wamena Airport, the aircraft broke both main gears. The Boeing 737 slid to a stop on the runway, coming to rest partially on the grass. Nobody was hurt.

The accident was unfortunately not the first and certainly not the last accident by the Indonesian carrier. To date, website aviation-safety.net logged a total of 17 serious incidents, 12 of which resulted in hull loss, making it one of the unsafest airlines in the world.

More photos from the Trigana 737 crash in Wamena today (13th Sept 2016) pic.twitter.com/WSuFkihvKn — Matt Dearden (@IndoPilot) September 12, 2016

Trigana 737 crash at Wamena today (13th Oct 216) Yet another one to add to this list of write-off a here! pic.twitter.com/z7VK5zax0k — Matt Dearden (@IndoPilot) September 12, 2016

The crashed Trigana 737 at Wamena has now been dragged clear of the runway to allow flight operations to restart. pic.twitter.com/nkGpeqhnqb — Matt Dearden (@IndoPilot) September 13, 2016