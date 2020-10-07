Wizz Air shakes the Norwegian market with three domestic routes

As already announced in our forum yesterday, low-cost carrier Wizz Air will launch its first base in Scandinavia and start offering domestic flights in Norway next month, in competition with SAS and Norwegian. The company will initially offer three routes with initially one Airbus A321 aircraft based at Oslo Gardermoen airport.

Wizz Air will start flying from 5 November on the routes from Oslo to Bergen, Trondheim and Tromsø. In total, there will be 35 weekly departures at prices starting at 18 euros one way. This number will double in December with the arrival of a second A321.

Wizz Air has been flying to Norway for 14 years, from several airports in Central and Eastern Europe, mainly in Poland. in 2020 Wizz Air has introduced six new routes to/from Norway: Krakow to Bergen, Haugesund, Stavanger, Tromso, Trondheim, and Larnaca to Bergen.