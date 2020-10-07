LOT Polish Airlines removes most flights from its Budapest base schedule, including planned flights to Brussels

LOT Polish Airlines removes most existing and planned flights from its Budapest base schedule, except Warsaw, Wroclaw and Seoul.

It was expected that no new Budapest-based flight (to Prague, Belgrade, Stuttgart, Brussels, Sofia, Bucharest) would be launched by LOT during the winter schedule. Moreover, compared to the previous years, not a single flight to the listed cities has been uploaded for a possible future summer schedule. In addition, the Krakow and London City routes have been removed from the timetable.

In view of the current situation, the resumption date of the Budapest-New York JFK flight, which is already scheduled for December 3, is further delayed in LOT’s winter schedule from Budapest.

Budapest-Seoul is expected to continue to be operated with one flight per week on Mondays until the summer schedule change, from which it is planned to increase to three flights a week. Along with the Seoul flight, the new Wrocław flight will continue to operate.

On the Budapest-Warsaw route, it is currently possible to book two flights a day on weekdays in November and only one on Sundays during the weekends.

Source: Budflyer