Wizz Air offers unlimited flights for €499, but there’s a catch

Wizz Air, one of Europe’s largest ultra-low-cost airlines, is offering an “All You Can Fly” membership for a year at an introductory price of 499 euros. The offer is 100 euros cheaper than the regular price, but it comes with several significant limitations.

Key restrictions include the requirement to book flights no more than three days in advance, which may hinder travellers from securing return flights. Additionally, each flight booking incurs a 9.99 euro fee, and passengers must pay extra for luggage beyond a small personal item.

While the deal could be beneficial for frequent or spontaneous flyers, it may be less appealing to regular travellers, especially given the availability of lower fares for those who book well in advance.

Wizz Air’s extensive network covers 924 routes, including destinations like Dubai and Uzbekistan. Despite recent issues with flight delays and a drop in stock value, the airline promotes this pass as an innovative option for European travellers looking for flexibility and spontaneity.