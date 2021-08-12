Wizz Air adds sixth aircraft and four new routes to Tirana base (Albania)

Wizz Air announced the allocation of a sixth aircraft to its Tirana base. The new Airbus A321 will join the fleet in December 2021, enabling the start of 4 new routes from Tirana to Liverpool in the United Kingdom, Madrid in Spain, Billund in Denmark and Oslo Sandefjord Torp in Norway, as well as the increase of frequencies of the airline’s existing routes to: Ancona, Verona (Italy), London Luton (UK), Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Paris Beauvais (France), Berlin, Hamburg, Memmingen/Munich West (Germany).

Wizz Air started operations in Albania in April 2017 and has carried over 0.5 million passengers during 4 years of successful operations. With today’s announcement by this winter the airline will have a fleet of six modern, state of the art young aircraft at its Tirana base. Wizz Air remains highly committed to Tirana, to the Albanian market and to offering great services paired with low fares to its passengers. The airline will have an all-Airbus A321 fleet in Albania as of the 2021 winter. The newly allocated capacity of over 251,000 seats per year will further contribute to the Albanian aviation market and to the creation of over 40 new direct jobs with Wizz Air. Together with 4 new services, Wizz Air now offers 38 routes to 15 countries from Tirana.

The basing of the 6 aircraft to Tirana reinforces the airline’s pledge to environmentally conscious operations. With a fleet of an average age of 5.4 years consisting of the most efficient and sustainable Airbus A320 Family single-aisle aircraft currently available, Wizz Air’s carbon dioxide emissions are the lowest among European airlines in FY2020 (57.2 gr/km/passenger). Thanks to the largest order book of over 250 aircraft from the state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo family, the airline has made a commitment to further cut its environmental footprint by 25% for every passenger until 2030, alongside over 60 sustainability initiatives, including carbon offsetting, fuel efficiency and noise reduction.

Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air Group said: “I am delighted to announce further expansion of Wizz Air’s network in Albania by adding the sixth aircraft to our Tirana base. With this announcement we are adding four new exciting routes from Tirana to Liverpool in the United Kingdom, Madrid in Spain, Billund in Denmark and Oslo Sandefjord Torp in Norway. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and great route network will make travel affordable to ever more passengers. Our modern aircraft, as well as our enhanced protective measures, will ensure the best possible health conditions for travellers while operating with the lowest environmental footprint. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board with great service.”

“The establishment of 6th aircraft of Wizz Air at Tirana International Airport and the announcement of starting from TIA of four new destinations all over Europe is translated for us in trust, confidence and good service provided from the airport to Wizz Air, but not only. We have big plans for this airport in terms of extension, new services and new airlines. The Albanians deserve freedom of movement and choices to travel. That is our goal and it will always remain” said Mr. Shefqet Kastrati, President of Kastrati Group.

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM TIRANA

DESTINATION DAYS LOWEST FARE* STARTS TIRANA – LIVERPOOL Monday, Wednesday, Friday 19.99 EUR 10 December 2021 TIRANA – MADRID Wednesday, Sunday 29.99 EUR 12 December 2021 TIRANA – BILLUND Thursday, Sunday 19.99 EUR 9 December 2021 TIRANA – OSLO SANDEFJORD TORP Tuesday, Saturday 29.99 EUR 11 December 2021

WIZZ AIR’S FREQUENCY INCREASES FROM TIRANA

DESTINATION Frequency increase TIRANA – ANCONA 2 → 3 TIRANA – VERONA 3 → 5 TIRANA – LONDON LUTON 12 → 14 TIRANA – BRUSSELS CHARLEROI 3 → 5 TIRANA – PARIS BEAUVAIS 2 → 3 TIRANA – BERLIN 3 → 4 TIRANA – HAMBURG 2 → 3 TIRANA – MEMMINGEN/MUNICH WEST 3 → 5

* One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage are subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

** ACI suggests the creation of 750 on-site jobs for every 1 million carried passengers per year