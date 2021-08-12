Virgin Atlantic expands Caribbean services from Manchester (to Montego Bay), Edinburgh (to Barbados) and London Heathrow (to St Lucia)

Seasonal winter services flying three times a week from London Heathrow to St Lucia commence on 18 th December

Launch of three flights per week from Manchester Airport to Montego Bay on 6 th November

70% increase in Barbados flying with a new route from Edinburgh, Scotland’s only service to the Caribbean, five flights per week from Manchester and 11 flights per week from Heathrow

To demonstrate its continued commitment to the region, and to meet an increase in customer demand, Virgin Atlantic has announced a significant expansion to its Caribbean portfolio. The airline is delighted to be returning to the beautiful island of St Lucia, flying from London Heathrow, whilst there will be new services from Manchester to vibrant Montego Bay, Jamaica. For the first time in its history, Virgin Atlantic will also fly to the idyllic island of Barbados from Edinburgh Airport, providing Scotland’s only direct gateway to the Caribbean. The new routes mark the first time Virgin Atlantic has flown international flights from the Scottish capital in its 37-year history.

As travel restrictions begin to ease, the new services aim to respond to the pent-up demand from consumers looking to head off on a relaxing holiday to a sunny Caribbean destination. The routes will complement Virgin Atlantic’s recently announced Heathrow to Bahamas service, which launches on 19th November and the launch of Europe’s only service direct to the gorgeous St Vincent and the Grenadines on 13th October 2021.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented,

“The Caribbean is such an important destination for us and for our customers and we couldn’t be more excited to announce our new routes, as we continue to grow our ever-expanding portfolio.

“We know customers are keen to get away on their next adventure after a challenging year and these Caribbean destinations offer the perfect escape for those travellers looking to either simply relax or explore a new corner of the world.

“For customers based around the UK, we are also thrilled to be able to offer additional routes from both Edinburgh and Manchester. Commencing international flights from Edinburgh marks an exciting new chapter and I know our teams can’t wait to show Edinburgh the famous Virgin Atlantic spirit and flair.”

Stunning St Lucia

With the spectacular landscape of the Pitons set against the backdrop of the lush rainforest and the stunning Caribbean Sea, St Lucia is undoubtedly one of the Caribbean’s most romantic islands. Virgin Atlantic is delighted to start a new seasonal winter service operating three times a week starting from 18th December 2021 on the airline’s A330-300 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 185 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Services will go on sale from 18th August 2021 with return Economy flights starting from £462 per person.

Bagpipes to Barbados

Virgin Atlantic has a new home in Scotland. Launching on the 5th December and on sale from 18th August, Edinburgh’s new Caribbean flights will operate twice weekly on an Airbus A330. Fares will start from as little as £419 per person. The airline will also fly twice weekly to Orlando, Florida from April 2022. As the gateway to the highlands, the new services from Edinburgh Airport will provide travellers from Florida and the Caribbean with a direct link to Scotland’s fascinating historic capital city, alongside easy access to the country’s dramatic, world-famous countryside. Similarly, Barbados offers easy onward connections to the wider Caribbean, with seamless links to Grenada, St Vincent and Tobago available with Virgin Atlantic.

As well as flying customers, Virgin Atlantic will offer a fast, efficient cargo service, enriching the global supply chain and presenting new opportunities for companies looking to export and import famous Scottish goods, such as whisky and smoked salmon, between Scotland and the Caribbean.

Jammin’ in Jamaica

Home of rhythm and sway, Jamaica boasts luscious rainforest, stunning beaches, and unique culture. It is a land of activities, breath-taking landscapes, and warm, welcoming locals, making the island a haven of sight and sound. Virgin Atlantic will launch thrice-weekly seasonal winter services from Manchester Airport commencing on 6th November on the airline’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 185 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Services will go on sale from 18th August 2021 with return Economy flights starting from £428 per person.

It’s better in the Bahamas

With 16 major islands surrounded by the world’s clearest waters, the Bahamas is an unrivalled destination boasting beautiful white sand beaches, sailing adventures, fishing and diving as well Exuma’s world-famous swimming pigs! Virgin Atlantic will launch twice-weekly services from London Heathrow commencing on 20th November on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Services will go on sale with return Economy flights starting from £713 per person.

From 31st October, Virgin Atlantic will increase its services to the much-loved island of Barbados. Flights from Manchester to Barbados will increase from three times a week to five times and from Heathrow, daily flights will increase to 11 times a week. Virgin Atlantic will also be increasing its Heathrow services to Jamaica, from three flights up to daily.

In addition to its Caribbean expansion, Virgin Atlantic is also expanding its portfolio in Hong Kong and India. For the remainder of August, the airline’s Mumbai route will operate on an A350, the largest in the airline’s fleet, which will increase capacity by 30%. Meanwhile from September, capacity to Hong Kong will rise by 80%, with 4 additional weekly flights and an A350 flying direct.

11 August 2021