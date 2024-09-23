Wizz Air celebrates twenty years at Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Wizz Air is celebrating 20 years of operations at Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA), during which it has transported over 11 million passengers. The airline first partnered with BSCA in July 2004, launching flights between Budapest and Brussels-Charleroi, and later that year flights between Warsaw Chopin and Brussels-Charleroi.

Over the years, Wizz Air expanded its destinations and now serves 13 destinations in eight European countries from Charleroi. The airline has grown into a key player at BSCA, contributing significantly to the airport’s traffic and offerings.

Wizz Air’s fleet of modern aircraft underscores its focus on sustainability and affordable travel. The partnership was marked by a celebration at the airport, with special treats and photo opportunities for passengers.

Both BSCA’s CEO, Philippe Verdonck, and Walloon Minister for Airports, Cécile Neven, praised the strong partnership and its impact on travel between Wallonia and Central/Eastern Europe. Wizz Air remains committed to expanding its services and making travel more accessible.