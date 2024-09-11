Wizz Air to launch direct London Gatwick-Jeddah route with its first Airbus A321XLR

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air will introduce its first Airbus A321XLR to its London Gatwick fleet in March 2025, launching a direct route to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This nearly 7-hour flight marks Wizz Air’s first use of the extended-range aircraft, enabling longer routes at lower fares.

Wizz Air aims to enhance its growth and revolutionise affordable travel from the UK, offering more direct access to distant destinations. The A321XLR’s efficiency will also support new routes, including a Milan Malpensa to Abu Dhabi service starting in June 2025.