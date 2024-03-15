TUI fly Belgium introduces new “Comfort” class on flights to the Caribbean

TUI fly is revolutionising long-haul travel with the launch of its new “Comfort” class on flights to the Caribbean.

Departing from the traditional options of “Economy” and “Business” classes, TUI fly, the sole Belgian airline servicing the Caribbean with its Boeing 787 Dreamliner, now offers passengers enhanced comfort at a reasonable cost.

As of March 15th, travellers booking package deals can select their preferred class: Economy, Comfort, or Deluxe, with pricing dynamically adjusted based on demand.

Economy (154 seats) with 76 cm of legroom

Comfort (126 seats) with 86 cm of legroom

Deluxe (25 seats) offering the greatest comfort with 106 cm of legroom and personalised service, including the renowned Jeunes Restaurateurs meals