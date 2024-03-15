Embraer’s E2 jets cleared for extended twin-engine operations (ETOPS) of 120 minutes

Embraer has announced that its E190-E2 and E195-E2 aircraft have been granted 120-minute ETOPS approval by Brazil’s Civil Aviation Authority ANAC, the FAA, and EASA. This certification enables operators of the E2 series to fly direct routes over water and remote areas without restrictions, leading to significant time and fuel savings.

The approval reflects the aircraft’s robust design and system maturity, with ETOPS certification requiring the accumulation of flying hours across the fleet. Delays in ETOPS certification were experienced due to the global pandemic, which impacted aircraft operations worldwide.

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, highlighted the importance of ETOPS for the E2 series, particularly in expanding sales opportunities, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Airlines operating with up to 120-minute diversion times will benefit from utilizing more efficient routes and having access to a broader range of diversion airports.

ETOPS, which stands for Extended-range Twin-engine Operations Performance Standards, refers to flight rules allowing twin-engine aircraft to operate in one-engine-inoperative conditions further from diversion airports, whether over water, remote lands, or previously restricted routes.