The new WOW air to land in Italy

On 26 February 2020, the American-Icelandic airline WOW air has announced on social networks to establish in Italy for cargo and passenger operations.

According to the press release, WOW Italy, the new airline, is part of the “WOW World”. The management was already working on a project in Iceland (while some of ex-employees of the bankrupt WOWair had launched their own plans, under the PLAY brand). None of the two Icelandic airlines has launched operations yet.

However, WOW Italy is to begin operations “in the very near future“, “landing soon in Rome and Sicily“.

It would be the second start-up in Italy for 2020, with SkyAlps. The country faces at the moment the demises of Air Italy and Ernest Airlines.

Press release :

WOW Italy landing soon in Rome and Sicily



We are proud to announce the establishment of WOW Italy offices for passenger and cargo operations to commence in the very near future. We welcome the WOW Italy team of extraordinary aviation professionals to WOW World.



WOW air is a subsidiary of USAerospace Partners, with headquarters in Washington, DC.

Rome, 24 February 2020