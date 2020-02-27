Lufthansa Group sends Nina Öwerdieck as new Chief Financial Officer of Brussels Airlines

As of July 1st, Nina Öwerdieck (47) will join the Management Board of Brussels Airlines as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), taking over from Dieter Vranckx, who is the airline’s CEO and CCO since January 1st.

Nina Öwerdieck, currently Head of Finance at Lufthansa German Airlines, will lead the different teams of the Brussels Airlines CFO department as of July 1st: Human Resources, Finance & Controlling, IT, Legal, Compliance & Audit, Procurement & Facility Management as well as the PMO team responsible for the project lead of the airline’s restructuring plan “Reboot”. After many years of growth without sufficient profitability, Brussels Airlines is indeed reviewing its way of working to gain in efficiency and to structurally reduce costs. The Reboot plan aims at an EBIT margin of 8% as of 2022.

Nina Öwerdieck can look back at a vast experience within the aviation industry. During her 13 years at Lufthansa Technik, the maintenance division of Lufthansa, she held several important functions at the Finance & Project management Department. From Head of Divisional Controlling to Head of Central Controlling, Öwerdieck profoundly shaped Lufthansa Technik’s financial landscape until 2014. In 2014, Nina Öwerdieck started a new career at SWISS, where she was in charge of Controlling, Financial Steering and Risk Management. In her role as Head of Controlling, she supported the airline’s integration into the Lufthansa Group hub airlines’ matrix organization and designed the group-wide new Controlling concept, including a new process-oriented Controlling setup.

In 2017, Öwerdieck joined Lufthansa German Airlines as Head of Finance and Member of the Lufthansa Airlines Executive Team, positions she currently still holds. At the largest business unit in the Lufthansa Group, her responsibilities include the Controlling, Procurement, Accounting, Financial Steering and Risk Management departments. Next to challenging internal processes, she plays an important role in supporting strategic change projects and in fostering lean methodologies and continuous improvement.

“We very much look forward to welcoming Nina Öwerdieck to the Management Board of Brussels Airlines. The world of finance has no secrets for her. With her in-depth knowledge and expertise in guiding businesses through changes and financial improvement programs, she is the right person to join forces with the Brussels Airlines management and lead the airline to a sustainable future.”



Etienne Davignon, Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of SN Airholding.

“I am very happy that Nina accepted to be part of our Management Board. She is a perfect fit to our team and Brussels Airlines. Her long career within the Lufthansa Group and her financial know-how in the aviation sector is of a real benefit for our Belgian airline which is currently embedding into the Lufthansa Group network airlines.”

Dieter Vranckx, CEO of Brussels Airlines

Brussels, 27 February 2020