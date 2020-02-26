Qatar Airways and Air Malta sign comprehensive codeshare partnership

Agreement follows the launch of Qatar Airways\u2019 direct service between Doha and Malta in June last year\r\n \tIncreased connectivity and travel options for customers of both airlines\r\n\r\nQatar Airways has signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement with Air Malta. The partnership reinforces Qatar Airways\u2019 long-term commitment to Maltese passengers and to boosting tourism to the Mediterranean country. Sales will start from today with the first codeshare flights to operate from 9 March.\r\n\r\nThe codeshare agreement increases Malta\u2019s connectivity with the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, by enabling Air Malta\u2019s passengers to travel on Qatar Airways\u2019 flights to Doha and onwards to more than 170 destinations.\r\n\r\nQatar Airways\u2019 passengers will also benefit from greater access to Malta and to Air Malta\u2019s extensive Mediterranean network. Codeshare destinations include Cagliari, Palermo and Catania.\r\n\r\nQatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr Akbar Al Baker, said: \u201cWhen we launched services to Malta in June 2019, I stated this was just the beginning of our long term commitment to boosting trade and tourism between our two countries.\r\n\r\nThis agreement with Air Malta will provide significant benefits to both airlines and thousands of passengers, expanding both of our networks and setting the foundation to further enhance cooperation in other fields in the future.\u201d\r\n\r\nAir Malta Chief Executive Officer, Captain Cliff Chetcuti, said: \u201cThis agreement is yet another milestone for Air Malta in its growth strategy and widening of its codesharing network. It was a natural step for us after Qatar Airways launched direct scheduled services to our Islands and the successful cooperation on pilot training.\r\n\r\nBoth Air Malta and Qatar Airways share the same quality service commitment towards their customers and through this codeshare agreement we are enhancing our cooperation to the benefit of our mutual customers.\u201d\r\n\r\nQatar Airways began flying to Malta on 4 June 2019 with daily flights in the summer and a four-times-weekly service during winter.\r\n\r\n\u200e DOHA, Qatar \u2013 26 February 2020