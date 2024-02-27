Air Lease Corporation secures long-term lease agreements for three Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Thai Airways International

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has announced the signing of long-term lease agreements for three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Thai Airways International. The Dreamliner aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2025, will strengthen Thai Airways’ widebody fleet and be deployed on routes to Europe, Australia, and Intra-Asia.

Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of ALC, expressed pleasure in establishing this partnership and looks forward to a long-term relationship with the airline. The addition of these state-of-the-art aircraft aligns with Thai Airways’ commitment to fleet modernisation and enhancing passenger comfort and efficiency.

The CEO of Thai Airways International, Chai Eamsiri, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with ALC, an industry-leading partner.