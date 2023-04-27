Sunwing flight bound to Montreal from Santa Clara, Cuba, diverts to Varadero after tyre problem

A Sunwing plane that took off from Santa Clara with 189 passengers managed to land satisfactorily in Varadero after a tyre burst on departure, preventing the retraction of the left main landing gear.

On 26 April, a Sunwing Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane registered C-FFPH, which left Santa Clara airport (SNU) in an emergency, bound for Montreal (YUL) as flight WG307, managed to land at Varadero airport (VRA).

Journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso reported on his Facebook profile that “after takeoff, the aircraft presented problems with the left landing gear. The plane carried out manoeuvres over the province of Matanzas until it managed to land passengers and crew.”

The emergency landing was successfully completed after the landing gear failed to retract as it should. All the established procedures were carried out, and the pilot managed to make a successful manoeuvre, said a source from the Cuban Air Navigation Company (ECNA).

Sunwing Airlines Boeing 737-800 (C-FFPH, built 2014) diverted to Varadero (MUVR) after flight #WG307 to Montreal suffered a left main gear tire burst on departure at Santa Clara Airport (MUSC), Cuba. After coming to a safe stop, all 190 passengers deplaned on runway 06.… pic.twitter.com/jCXAjthXSm — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 27, 2023