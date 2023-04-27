Boeing expands ecoDemonstrator flight testing with ‘Explorer’ aeroplanes, announces 2023 plan

Accelerating technology development for sustainability with multiple aeroplanes

Boeing will use the first Boeing ecoDemonstrator Explorer, a 787-10 Dreamliner, to partner with four countries on operational efficiency testing

Flagship ecoDemonstrator will test 19 new technologies in 2023

Boeing is expanding its ecoDemonstrator flight-test programme to further accelerate innovation for sustainability and safety. The company today announced its 2023 plan to assess 19 technologies on the Boeing 777 ecoDemonstrator, while also adding “Explorer” aeroplanes that will focus tests on specific technologies.

The first ecoDemonstrator Explorer, a 787-10 Dreamliner, will conduct flight tests in June from Seattle to Tokyo, Singapore and Bangkok to demonstrate how coordinating navigation across global airspace jurisdictions can improve operational efficiency, which can reduce an aeroplane’s fuel use and emissions by up to 10%. Utilising today’s onboard capabilities, Boeing and air navigation service providers (ANSPs) in the U.S., Japan, Singapore and Thailand will collectively sequence the aeroplane’s routes to achieve the optimal flight path across multiple regions, factoring in conditions such as weather, air traffic and airspace closures. The aeroplane will fly on the highest available blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at each location.

“To support our industry’s goal for net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Boeing is expanding our ecoDemonstrator program with Explorer aeroplanes to test even more sustainability-focused technologies,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We continue to invest in innovation that reduces fuel use, emissions and noise on our products and to partner with governments and industry to make progress on sustainability during each phase of flight.”

“The industry will need continued fleet renewal, efficiency gains, renewable energy carriers such as sustainable aviation fuel and advanced technology to meet the civil aviation industry’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050,” said Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond. “Our initial Explorer testing in partnership with aviation stakeholders in four countries is a great example of how we can work together to optimize operational efficiency and reduce emissions.”

In 2023, Boeing also will use its current flagship ecoDemonstrator aeroplane, a 777-200ER (Extended Range), to test 19 technologies including:

Sustainable wall panels in the cargo hold that are made of 40% recycled carbon fibre and 60% resin made from a bio-based feedstock

A fibre optic fuel quantity sensor compatible with 100% SAF

An Electronic Flight Bag application featuring Smart Airport Maps, a component of Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro, which reduces operational costs and supports safe taxi operations with the depiction of contextual airport data

For all flight tests, the aeroplane will fly on the highest available blend of SAF locally

Since its initial flights in 2012, the Boeing ecoDemonstrator program has accelerated innovation by taking new technologies out of the lab and testing them in an operational environment. Including the 2023 plan, the programme will have tested about 250 technologies to help decarbonise aviation, improve operational efficiency and enhance safety and the passenger experience. Approximately a third of tested technologies have progressed onto Boeing’s products and services.