Russian passenger plane granted access to Norwegian airspace for medical emergency

A Russian passenger aircraft obtained permission to traverse Norwegian airspace on Monday afternoon, 18 December, due to an urgent medical situation onboard.

Cathrine Framholt, Avinor’s communications manager, informed Norwegian news channel NRK that the allowance was granted specifically due to a pressing medical issue aboard the aircraft.

Avinor had implemented a prohibition on all Russian flights in Norwegian airspace since February 28, 2022.

The Boeing 777-300(ER) registered RA-73847, operated by Nordwind Airlines, was en route from Moscow Sheremetyevo to Varadero, Cuba, on flight N4 555. However, Framholt stated that the plane rerouted back to Moscow.

