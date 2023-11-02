Air Canada expands presence in Scandinavia, launching two new flights to Stockholm in Summer 2024

Air Canada has revealed plans to strategically enhance its footprint in Scandinavia by introducing summer seasonal flights to Stockholm. Beginning on June 12, 2024, Air Canada will operate three weekly flights from Montreal and two weekly flights from Toronto to Stockholm. Additionally, the airline will boost its year-round Copenhagen flights from Toronto, commencing daily flights on May 1, 2024, until October 31. Seasonal flights from Montreal to Copenhagen will resume on May 2, 2024, gradually increasing to five weekly flights in June.

These flights are designed to facilitate convenient connections throughout Air Canada’s extensive North American network via the airline’s global hubs at Montreal Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport. Customers will have the choice of travelling in three cabin classes, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. The expansion aims to cater to business travellers, tourists, and those visiting friends and family.

Air Canada first ventured into Scandinavian routes in 2010, introducing flights from Toronto to Copenhagen. The airline further strengthened its presence in Copenhagen by launching new flights from Montreal to the Danish capital in 2023. Air Canada has plans to operate at full capacity on its peak summer 2019 trans-Atlantic routes in the coming year, taking advantage of the strong recovery in its largest international market.

Air Canada’s international onboard services will continue to offer passengers a taste of Canada’s culinary expertise, featuring dishes from renowned chefs such as David Hawksworth, Vikram Vij, and Jérôme Ferrer, along with a selection of top Canadian wines chosen by sommelier Véronique Rivest. Eligible customers can enjoy perks like priority check-in, access to Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding, and more, including Air Canada’s exclusive Signature Suite at Toronto Pearson.

New Stockholm route details: