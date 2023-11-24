Singapore Airlines increase frequency into Perth

Singapore Airlines is ramping up its operations at Perth Airport, signalling a return to its pre-Covid flight frequency. Currently running three flights daily on the Perth-Singapore route, the airline is set to add four extra flights weekly starting tomorrow. These additional SQ 213 and SQ 226 services will culminate in a fourth daily service by March 31st, 2024.

The Acting CEO of Perth Airport, Kate Holsgrove, emphasised the significance of this move in Western Australia’s international aviation recovery, bringing Singapore Airlines closer to its pre-pandemic service levels. The introduction of the fourth daily flight, operated by an Airbus A350-900 offering 303 seats, will provide 220,584 more seats annually to the Perth market.

Holsgrove highlighted the strong links in business, education, trade, and tourism between Singapore and Western Australia, applauding Singapore Airlines’ commitment to the region.

Singapore Airlines’ Regional Vice President South West Pacific, Mr Louis Arul, expressed pride in the airline’s history with Perth and announced the increase in flight frequency to four daily services by March 2024. Arul emphasised that these additional flights would offer enhanced travel options for West Australians to reach various destinations across Asia, Europe, and the USA via Singapore’s hub.