ITA Airways starts selling summer 2024 flights from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate to the most coveted Mediterranean destination

ITA Airways has announced the availability of new seasonal flights for the upcoming 2024 summer season, now open for booking. These flights will connect travellers to sought-after Mediterranean destinations from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate. The destinations include various cities in Greece, Spain, Croatia, and prominent Italian islands.

The highlighted destinations from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate are Rhodes, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Menorca, Heraklion, Corfu, Lampedusa, and Pantelleria. Additionally, Rome Fiumicino will have direct flights to Split and Kefalonia.

These new routes are a significant addition to ITA Airways’ domestic and international network, aiming to fulfil travellers’ preferences for popular summer getaways. Bookings for these flights are now available through ITA Airways’ sales channels, including their call centre and affiliated travel agencies.