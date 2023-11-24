No Eurostar service between Amsterdam and London for 6 months in 2024

Eurostar’s Amsterdam to London service, a key route, will pause for about six months from June 2024 to January 2025 due to renovations at Amsterdam’s Central station. Trains will run empty between Amsterdam and Brussels, picking up London-bound passengers there. Passengers can still travel to London from Amsterdam and Rotterdam during this period but will need to change trains in Brussels.

The closure stems from insufficient space to handle London-bound passengers at Amsterdam Centraal, exacerbated by intensified post-Brexit formalities. Despite efforts by Eurostar, Dutch Railways, infrastructure provider ProRail, and the Dutch government, a direct solution isn’t feasible until the new terminal is ready in January 2025.

Eurostar aims to minimise the impact on customers and the environment, expressing gratitude for shortened service disruption and ongoing efforts to mitigate inconvenience. They plan to maintain services directly from London to Amsterdam and focus on ensuring the best travel experience and connections for passengers during this period.