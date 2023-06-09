SAS launches two international flights to Scandinavian Mountains Airport

SAS presents two flight routes from Denmark to Scandinavian Mountains Airport. International guests will be flown directly to the airport from both Copenhagen and Aalborg. The line from Copenhagen will start on 21 December 2023 and will operate on Thursdays and Sundays during the winter season. The line from Aalborg starts on 14 January 2024 with traffic on Sundays.

“Our collaboration with SAS continues. It is incredibly gratifying to once again be able to welcome SAS Danish travellers to our airport. Short flight and transfer times in combination with a first-class alpine family product in both Sälenfjällen and Trysil give us a great advantage in the alpine winter holiday market.” Says Gunnar Lenman, CEO of Scandinavian Mountains Airport.

“The Danes are our destination’s largest foreign guest category and thus strategically important. Sälenfjällen is a popular destination for ski-loving Danes and it’s great fun to be able to offer them our destination with these direct routes.” Says Anders Bjernulf, CEO of Destination Sälenfjällen.

The tickets can already be booked on the SAS website.