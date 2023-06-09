Belgians interested by Billund Airport and Western Denmark

A group of 44 Belgian travel agents have been invited on a tour of Western Denmark’s attractions as part of the “Vestdanmark Re-Connected” support scheme. The scheme aims to restart and maintain central route destinations, particularly between Billund Airport and Brussels in Belgium.

The marketing initiative is intended to attract more Belgian tourists to Western Denmark, as Belgium has shown increasing interest in Denmark as a tourist destination. The agents will visit destinations such as LEGOLAND Billund Resort, Destination Triangle area, Destination Southern Jutland, Destination Wadden Sea Coast, and other attractions.

The hope is that the promotion of Western Denmark will encourage Belgian visitors to explore the region throughout the year, not just during peak seasons.