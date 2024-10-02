Record-breaking number of travellers in September at Copenhagen Airport

Copenhagen Airport experienced its busiest September on record, with 2.8 million passengers passing through, marking an 11% increase compared to last year and slightly surpassing 2019 figures.

Despite fewer flights, passenger numbers continue to grow, highlighting strong travel demand from both Danish and European travellers. Commercial Director Peter Krogsgaard noted that this surge includes both leisure and business travellers, with London being the top destination.

From January to September, nearly 23 million passengers used the airport, leading to an increased annual forecast of 29.8 million passengers. As the autumn holiday approaches, around one million travellers are expected, particularly heading to popular sunny destinations like Greece, Spain, and Cyprus.