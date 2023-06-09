Spanish Consumer Protection administration investigates seven airlines for their baggage and seat allocation policies

The Ministry of Consumer Protection in Spain is investigating seven low-cost airlines for potential irregularities in their baggage and seat allocation policies. The investigation focuses on charging additional fees for essential services, such as carrying cabin baggage or selecting seats, even for minors or dependent individuals.

The ministry is examining whether these practices are abusive or unfair and contravene consumer regulations. The investigation also includes looking into price segmentation practices that may give operators an advantage in search engines and flight comparators.

If the alleged infractions are confirmed, the airlines could face fines ranging from €10,000 to €100,000, potentially reaching higher amounts based on the illicit profit or 4% of the revenue.