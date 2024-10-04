SAS and Virgin Atlantic announce codeshare partnership to expand global travel options

SAS Scandinavian Airlines and Virgin Atlantic have announced a new codeshare agreement, launching on October 7, 2024. This partnership will connect SAS customers to new Virgin Atlantic destinations, including Barbados, Antigua, and Jamaica, via London Heathrow. Passengers flying from the US and Canada with Virgin Atlantic can also enjoy seamless connections to key Scandinavian cities like Stockholm, Oslo, and Copenhagen through Heathrow and Manchester.

As part of the SkyTeam alliance, this collaboration allows SAS EuroBonus and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members to earn and redeem points across both airlines. Premium members from both airlines will benefit from SkyPriority services and lounge access at select airports.

This partnership is set to enhance travel options and loyalty rewards for customers of both airlines.