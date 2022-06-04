SAS inaugurates route to Toronto from Copenhagen and Stockholm with a new long-range aircraft, the A321LR

SAS is expanding its network in North America and is now starting direct routes to Toronto from Copenhagen and Stockholm. SAS will operate three weekly flights from Copenhagen and four weekly flights from Stockholm with its brand-new Airbus A321LR aircraft. The inaugural flight took place on June 2 from Copenhagen to Toronto. The first flight from Stockholm Arlanda took place the following day.

Toronto is the fourth-largest city in North America and an international centre for business and finance. A truly cosmopolitan city with a vast array of experiences, it allows travellers to enjoy anything from major sports and cultural events to great outdoor scenery around the Great Lakes.

“We are delighted to connect Canada and Scandinavia and fly to Toronto with our latest generation aircraft, which is ideal for this route. Using the A321LR means we can connect even more parts of the world and it is well suited for the Scandinavian market and the emerging travel patterns to and from the region,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO, SAS.

“SAS aims to be a global leader in sustainable aviation. As we continue to phase in new, fuel-efficient aircraft such as the A321LR, we now have one of Europe’s most modern fleets. This state-of-the-art aircraft will give our customers an even more pleasant, comfortable and sustainable way of travelling,” van der Werff continues.

The Toronto routes will be operated with a three-class configuration with 157 seats; 22 seats in SAS Business, 12 seats in SAS Plus (premium economy), and 123 seats in SAS Go (economy).

In the coming summer season, SAS will fly to a total of seven destinations in the US and Canada: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Toronto.

Schedules to and from Toronto:

Copenhagen-Toronto: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday

Toronto-Copenhagen: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Stockholm-Toronto: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Toronto-Stockholm: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday