Police arrest suspects in Air Canada gold heist at Toronto Pearson Airport

Peel police announced the arrest of nine suspects, including former and current Air Canada employees, in connection with the over $20-million gold heist at Pearson International Airport. The meticulously planned theft involved the fraudulent acquisition of gold bars and currency from Air Canada’s cargo facility.

Investigations revealed the involvement of individuals within Air Canada, emphasising the need for internal cooperation to execute the heist. The stolen gold was allegedly melted down and used to fund an illegal firearms trafficking operation.

The ongoing investigation, dubbed Project 24K, has uncovered significant evidence, including recovered gold and seized currency. Air Canada has acknowledged the involvement of its employees and is cooperating with law enforcement authorities in the case.