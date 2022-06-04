Volotea inaugurates its 8th French base at Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrénées airport with five exclusive routes, including one to Paris-Orly

Lourdes – Paris Orly

Volotea will operate the Tarbes – Lourdes – Paris Orly route twice a day, in the mornings and evenings, starting July 1st, 2022.

Lourdes – Strasbourg

Volotea will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, the Tarbes Lourdes – Strasbourg route from July 1st, 2022.

Lourdes – Naples

Volotea will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the Tarbes Lourdes – Naples route from July 2nd, 2022.

Lourdes – Palermo

Volotea will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the Tarbes Lourdes – Palermo route from July 2nd, 2022.

Lourdes – Venice

Volotea will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, the Tarbes Lourdes – Venice route from July 3rd, 2022.

Tickets are now available for sale in France at the Volotea website: www.volotea.com. and through all its distribution channels.

With this public service delegation project between Tarbes-Lourdes and Paris-Orly, Volotea is making a major contribution to the development of the region by directly creating 30 jobs for flight crews, and also creating indirect jobs, particularly through the delegation of ground handling and catering services at Tarbes-Lourdes airport.

“At a time when we are witnessing the strong return of travel, we feel enormously proud of announcing the launch of our new base at Lourdes airport, our 8th base in France. We are especially happy to inaugurate the Lourdes-Paris Orly route and to be able to ensure the continuity of connectivity with Paris this summer. We also see great opportunities for growth in the region, and we are additionally offering 4 new exclusive flights for the summer season from Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrenees, with direct connections to Strasbourg and Italy”, said Carlos Munoz, Founder and CEO of Volotea.