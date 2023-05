Ryanair April traffic grows 13% to 16.0 million passengers

Ryanair Holdings plc today (Wed, 3 May) released April 2023 traffic stats as follows:

Month: Apr 22 Apr 23 Change Passengers 14.2m* 16.0m +13% Load Factor 91%* 94% +3% pts

Ryanair operated over 89,650 flights in April 2023. Regrettably, over 650 flights (approx. 118,000 guests) were cancelled due to French ATC strikes in April. Ryanair calls all EU citizens to sign its “Protect Overflights” petition on www.ryanair.com to force the EU Commission to take action to protect overflights.

*Apr 2022 traffic and load factor affected by the Ukraine invasion.

Rolling 12 Months: Apr 22 Apr 23 Change Passengers 110.2m 170.3m +55% Load Factor 83% 94% +11% pts