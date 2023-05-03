Spaniard (54) lies dead in a car at Charleroi Airport parking lot for three months before his discovery

A 54-year-old Spanish man was found dead in his car in one of the car parks at Charleroi airport, Belgium, last Friday, Belgian newspaper Sudinfo reports. The man has been dead since late January.

A security patrol discovered the body in the parking lot. The car, which had been parked in the parking lot for several weeks, caught the attention of the security team on patrol. Upon opening the unlocked car, the team made the gruesome discovery. The cause of death is not yet known.

The Charleroi public prosecutor’s office confirms that the man had been in the car registered in Luxembourg since 27 January. He was found in the back of his vehicle. Other than his identity and age, nothing is known about the victim. He was not known to the Belgian authorities and, as far as is known, the man was not reported missing.