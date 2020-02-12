Ryanair shows interest in Air Italy

Ryanair intends to make an offer for Air Italy during a press conference to be held on 13 February 2020 in Milan.

The Irish low-cost carrier is to make an announcement tomorrow about Air Italy, which announced its liquidation on 11 February.

The press conference will be held at Milan with David O’Brien and Chiara Ravara, respectively Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sales & Marketing at Ryanair.

The Italian government wants to find another solution than the liquidation of the airline, which would be cutting 1,200 jobs. It wants to keep most of them if an alternative can be found. However, it is being scrutinised by the competition authority of the EU for its aid to Alitalia and has to be very careful.