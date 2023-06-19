Qatar Airways showcases Gulfstream G700 at 54th edition of Paris Air Show

During the 2023 Paris Air Show, Qatar Airways showcased the Gulfstream G700 business jet. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker unveiled the aircraft in the presence of Qatar’s Minister of Transport and other officials. The G700 will join Qatar Executive, the Group’s luxury private jet charter division, and Qatar Executive is set to introduce 10 of these jets into its fleet.

The G700 has demonstrated its performance and sustainability credentials, including setting a speed record with a flight fueled by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). It offers impressive speed, range, luxury cabin features, and advanced avionics. The aircraft’s bespoke cabins provide a sublime passenger experience, featuring an extra-large galley, crew compartment, and flexible living or office areas.

With its state-of-the-art technology, the G700 enables ultra-long-range flights and will be introduced into Qatar Executive’s fleet in 2023.

Gulfstream Aerospace President Mark Burns expressed pride in Qatar Executive being their international partner for the G700 launch and praised the aircraft’s spacious and innovative cabin design.