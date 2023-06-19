Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force begin work aimed at Midlife Upgrade (MLU) of the A-29 Super Tucano fleet

Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) have announced plans to conduct a midlife upgrade (MLU) for the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

The A-29, currently used by the FAB for training, air interception, surveillance missions, and by the Air Demonstration Squadron, will undergo updates to maintain its technological relevance and expand its operational capabilities. The upgrades will include advancements in avionics, navigation and communication systems, weapons systems, and surveillance and self-protection sensors.

The modernisation efforts aim to enhance situational awareness and improve the aircraft’s human-machine interface.

With a fleet of 60 A-29 aircraft and more than 260 units delivered globally, the Super Tucano is a versatile platform capable of light attack, aerial surveillance, interception, and counterinsurgency missions. It can operate from remote and unpaved runways, making it suitable for hostile environments, and it is widely used as an advanced trainer. Equipped with advanced sensors and weapons, the A-29 represents a highly effective component of air power.