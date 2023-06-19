Belgian aerospace group Sonaca signs with Airbus “the biggest contract in its history” at the Paris Air Show

Belgian aerospace group Sonaca has signed its largest contract ever with Airbus at the Paris Air Show. The deal includes three contracts, making Sonaca the official supplier of trailing edge flaps for the Airbus A321XLR and extending its existing contracts for supplying leading edges for the A320 and A350 aircraft.

The contract for the A321XLR, a new long-range single-aisle aircraft, will involve Sonaca’s sites in Belgium, Brazil, and Romania and will require the involvement of 160 new Sonaca team members.

The contracts demonstrate renewed confidence in Sonaca’s components and signify the company’s industrial strength. No specific details about the contract’s value are provided, but Sonaca plans to invest over €40 million in developing new technologies, including the installation of a mechanical machining device for large parts.