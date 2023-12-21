Qatar Airways unveils 2024 expansion: Venice and Hamburg added to thriving network

Qatar Airways is gearing up for an exciting 2024 network expansion, announcing the resumption of Venice in June and the addition of Hamburg in July. These new destinations aim to boost economic and tourism activity while enhancing connectivity to Qatar Airways’ extensive network spanning over 170 destinations worldwide.

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming opportunities for passengers in the coming year. These additions reflect Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport’s continued commitment to global connectivity, offering passengers the chance to explore new destinations or revisit their favourite spots.

The airline’s summer schedule reveals increased connectivity to Europe’s vibrant cities, presenting travellers with options to enjoy sunny days by the river in Hamburg or savour gelato while cruising the canals of Venice.

This announcement follows recent expansions to Qatar Airways’ winter schedule, including heightened flight frequencies to leisure destinations like Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Belgrade, and Miami, connecting travellers through Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The schedule for the upcoming Venice flights includes seven weekly flights starting June 12, 2024, while Hamburg will have seven weekly flights effective July 1, 2024, further expanding Qatar Airways’ reach across Europe and beyond.