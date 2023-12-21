Ground handler BGS extends partnership with SkyUp Airlines from Ukraine, strengthening ground handling services

Baltic Ground Services (BGS) reaffirms its collaboration with SkyUp Airlines, a Ukrainian carrier, by renewing its contract for into-plane fuelling services at Riga and Tallinn International Airports until March 2024. This extension follows their ongoing ground handling services at Vilnius International Airport since September 2022.

Vitalis Dudys, BGS Group Head of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about deepening their partnership, highlighting the airline’s trust in BGS’s operational quality and efficiency, aiming to sustain exceptional customer experiences.

Dmytro Seroukhov, CEO at SkyUp Airlines, emphasised their strategic focus on international markets, relying on trusted partners like BGS for growth plans. Seroukhov believes that BGS’s professionalism and experience in ground handling services are pivotal to the success of SkyUp Airlines’ expansion.

As part of the Avia Solutions Group, BGS contributes to the world’s largest ACMI provider, with a fleet of 197 aircraft, further underscoring its industry expertise and capabilities in supporting airlines’ operational needs.