A TUI Airways Boeing 737 MAX 8 is named “Reykjavik” during a ceremony at Keflavik Airport

TUI Airways has named its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft registered G-TUMC during a special ceremony at Keflavik Airport. The aircraft, christened “Reykjavik” by Reykjavik Deputy Mayor Þórdís Lóa Þórhallsdóttir, symbolises the close ties between TUI and Iceland. The event, attended by around 50 guests, including Icelandic Yule Lads and their mother Grýla, celebrated the airline’s commitment to Iceland as a key holiday destination.

Guðmundur Daði Rúnarsson, Chief Commercial and Airport Development Officer at Keflavik Airport, expressed pride in TUI’s decision to name an aircraft after Iceland’s capital, highlighting the significance of the partnership and the confidence in Iceland as a holiday spot.

Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group, emphasised the significance of the new aircraft, Reykjavik, as an ambassador not just for the city but also for the TUI Group across Europe. The airline is expecting over 10,000 guests from the United Kingdom for the winter season, showcasing the growing interest in Iceland’s extraordinary landscapes.

Þórdís Lóa Þórhallsdóttir, thrilled to be the godmother of the Boeing 737-8 named after Reykjavik, expressed her pride in the city’s captivating allure for travellers worldwide.

TUI Airways has expanded its flight offerings to Reykjavik from London Gatwick, Manchester, and Bristol between December 17, 2023, and February 28, 2024, with over 100 flights planned till the end of the winter season in 2024. The increased services signify TUI’s commitment to Iceland as a sought-after holiday destination.