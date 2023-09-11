Qatar Airways and Xiamen Airlines announce new codeshare agreement

Qatar Airways and Xiamen Airlines have announced a new codeshare partnership, marking the first time a Chinese airline will operate nonstop passenger flights between two airports in Mainland China and Qatar.

Xiamen Airlines will launch daily flights between Beijing’s Daxing International Airport and Hamad International Airport in Doha using modern Boeing 787-9 aircraft. These flights will begin on October 20, 2023, and provide passengers with seamless connections to Qatar Airways’ global network in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

In addition to the Beijing flights, Xiamen Airlines will also introduce two weekly flights from Xiamen to Doha, starting on October 31, 2023, offering similar connectivity to Qatar Airways’ network. Qatar Airways will codeshare on these new routes, significantly expanding its presence in Mainland China, with a total of 6 destinations and 31 weekly flights.

Xiamen Airlines, a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, is known for its high service standards and operational excellence, serving 105 destinations in China and around the world. The new direct services from Beijing to Doha will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 with 287 seats in a two-class configuration (30 Business class seats and 257 Economy class seats). The Xiamen-Doha-Xiamen service, operated by a Boeing 787-8, will accommodate 237 passengers in three classes (4 First class seats, 18 Business class seats, and 215 Economy class seats).

This partnership is a significant development in air travel and is expected to enhance the travel experience for customers of both airlines, offering more options and seamless connectivity.