Boeing to lead counter-hypersonic flight test, evaluation for DARPA’s Glide Breaker

Boeing has secured a four-year contract from DARPA’s Glide Breaker programme to lead the development and testing of technologies for a hypersonic interceptor prototype. The project involves computational fluid dynamics analysis, wind tunnel testing, and aerodynamic jet interaction assessments during flight tests.

The aim is to create interceptors capable of countering hypersonic threats, which travel at least five times the speed of sound during their glide phase in the upper atmosphere.

Boeing’s efforts will provide valuable insights into developing operational glide-phase interceptors to defend against these evolving and sophisticated hypersonic threats, addressing a critical national security concern.