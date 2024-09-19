Qatar Airways becomes official airline partner of the UEFA Champions League until 2030

Qatar Airways has announced a new partnership with the UEFA Champions League, solidifying its presence in European football until 2030. The deal builds on the airline’s previous sponsorships of UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, and also extends to the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Youth League, and UEFA Futsal Champions League.

The airline’s CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating it aligns with Qatar Airways’ mission to unite people through sport. This partnership will also see Qatar Airways Privilege Club offering exclusive discounts and promotions to football fans.

UEFA President Aleksander ?eferin praised the partnership, emphasizing the shared values between UEFA and Qatar Airways in providing exceptional experiences to football fans worldwide.

Qatar Airways continues to expand its sports sponsorship portfolio, further reinforcing its global brand through high-profile events like the UEFA Champions League.