Qantas launches historic Airbus A380 flights to Johannesburg and expands African connections with Airlink Codeshare

Qantas has made history with the launch of its inaugural Airbus A380 flight (QF63) between Sydney and Johannesburg, marking the first time the Superjumbo (VH-OQH today) has operated between Australia and Africa. The new route will run up to six times per week, adding 130,000 seats annually and reintroducing First Class and an expanded Premium Economy offering. The A380 also features an upper deck lounge for First and Business passengers.

In addition to the capacity boost, Qantas has announced a codeshare partnership with Johannesburg-based Airlink, offering seamless connections to nine South African destinations, including Cape Town and Durban, with plans to expand further into southern Africa.

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace highlighted the airline’s long history of flying to South Africa and emphasised the importance of the additional capacity and enhanced connectivity for tourism, business, and trade between the two continents. Fares for the new flights and codeshare connections are available for booking now, with travel beginning in late October 2024.