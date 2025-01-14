Qantas delays Sydney-Johannesburg flights due to SpaceX rocket re-entries

Qantas has experienced delays of up to six hours on its Sydney-Johannesburg flights due to last-minute changes in SpaceX rocket re-entry schedules over the southern Indian Ocean, following U.S. government advisories.

Multiple delays have impacted the Sydney-Johannesburg route in recent weeks. Late adjustments in the coordinates and timing for SpaceX rocket re-entries, complicating flight scheduling.

Qantas is engaging with SpaceX to refine re-entry zones and timeframes to reduce disruptions. Efforts are being made to notify passengers as early as possible about schedule changes.

Ben Holland, Qantas’s head of operations, noted that the unpredictable timing of launches has led to sudden delays, emphasising ongoing communication with SpaceX to address the issue.

SpaceX has not yet commented on the matter.

