Delta flight to Sydney returns to Los Angeles after smoke detected midair

Delta Air Lines flight DL43 bound for Sydney (Airbus A350-900 reg. N514DN) returned to Los Angeles shortly after takeoff Saturday night due to smoke detected in the galley. The flight landed safely less than an hour after departure.

Delta emphasized passenger safety as the priority and added: “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

The FAA will investigate the incident.

This event adds to a series of recent aviation accidents, including a Delta jet flipping on landing in Toronto, a deadly midair collision involving a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C., and a fatal medical jet crash in Philadelphia.